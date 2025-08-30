Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce lauded for 'neat' romance

Travis Kelce’s coach shares sweet words for couple

Fame and romance together often get tangled in controversies, scandals, and even splits.

However, that’s not what happened with the high-profile couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — despite the pair being regularly under the scanner.

Which is one of the reasons Andy Reid, who is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, a team where the 34-year-old plays as a tight end.

He gushed about the way the pair managed their romance despite being under constant spotlight.

“They’re both busy people in their own right, and both are very famous in their own right,” the coach said.

There are several examples where the couples linked to Hollywood or other famous industries called it quits.

In light of this, Andy gushed, “So it’s kinda neat that they come together and handle themselves the way they do.”

Elsewhere in his interview with Kansas City sports radio 810, the 67-year-old praised the pair on the announcement they recently made about their engagement.

“Listen, I’m happy for ’em,” he noted, adding, “It’s hard to find somebody that you fall in love with — that’s not an easy thing — to really fall in love, and it seems like they’re there.”

Given Taylor and Travis' close bond, Andy said, “They like being around each other and that’s a plus, I think.”

Moreover, the Kansas City Chiefs is a Swiftie, which he previously shared with Tom Brady on his Let’s Go! podcast.

“She’s been great. I knew her before, from Philadelphia,” he said, referring to his coaching days at the Philadelphia Eagles, which is close to Reading, Taylor’s hometown.

“Her dad [Scott Swift] played at [University of] Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy. So I had met him there — and her,” he recalled.

Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis' announcement of engagement led fans to anticipate when the marriage will take place about which the couple has been tight-lipped.