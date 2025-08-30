 
Geo News

Austin Butler gets honest about injuries sustained on 'Caught Stealing' set

Austin Butler plays Hank Thompson in 'Caught Stealing'

By
Web Desk
|

August 30, 2025

Austin Butler reveals physical price he paid to bring 'Caught Stealing' to life

Austin Butler sacrificed skin and hair to bring Darren Aronofsky's film Caught Stealing to life.

In the crime comedy, Butler plays Hank Thompson, a former baseball player turned bartender who gets embroiled in a dangerous situation when he watches a neighbor's cat.

"There's a moment where I jump over a counter, and I hit my shin," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I cut my shin open on a metal thing that was on the other side, a metal cabinet or something. This sharp metal piece was there. So, I cut myself open."

The Oscar-nominated star also got other injuries and bruises.

"They hung me out of a six-story window in the East Village all day on one arm," he revealed. "That bruised me up a bit. You take hits, but it all adds to the feeling of... I look back to playing pretend as a kid, and I used to love to make it feel as real as possible. I would dig holes in the dirt in the backyard just to feel the grit of it. It felt like that here."

Due to a plot point in the film, Butler also had to shave his hair into a mohawk.

"It was liberating," the Dune 2 star said.

"At first, I felt reticence toward shaving my head into a mohawk because I had no idea what it would look like and my own feelings around what that was going to be," he shared.

"When you shave your head for the first time, the physical feeling of the hair follicle is an amazing sensation," Austin added.

Alongside Austin Butler, Caught Stealing also stars Zoe Kraviz, Bad Bunny. The film is in cinemas now.

