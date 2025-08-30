University of Nebraska's tweet angers Taylor Swift fans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: File photo

The University of Nebraska removed a social media post Thursday after Taylor Swift fans criticized the school for mocking the pop star's engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce.

The post, shared on X following Nebraska's 20-17 victory over the University of Cincinnati, showed the school's mascot "Herbie Husker" photoshopped in place of Kelce in the couple's engagement photo.

The image was captioned "Change of plans."

Swift's fanbase quickly condemned the post, with some calling it "disgusting" and "inconsiderate" toward the singer.

"The ill-advised post on the @Huskers X account last night resulted in very strong responses and comments that took the attention away from the game and our football team," a university athletic department spokesperson told PEOPLE.

"We made the decision to remove the post and focus on our season opening victory in a great environment."

The controversy emerged after Swift and Kelce attended Thursday's game at Arrowhead Stadium, making their first public appearance since announcing their engagement.

"Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement," a source close to the Kelce family told PEOPLE.

"Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it."