Prince Harry praised for ditching ‘red carpet' life for charity

Prince Harry is appreciated as he takes a step ahead for his charitable endeavours.

The Duke of Sussex, who is working on a short film called "Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within", based on Uganda’s Masaka region and the HIV/AIDS, is praised for working individually.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "It's always good when Prince Harry does something for charity, because then he's doing something for somebody else rather than for himself.

"And that, of course, is what he was trained to do, and that is where his skills lie.

"As for Meghan Markle, her skills are completely different. She is much more of a red carpet person.

He added: "There is obviously a divergence of the ways. He pops back every now and again, and sort of almost resumes his old life for a few days, and then he goes back to being an appendage in the garden.

"He certainly doesn't look happy. So if by doing these sort of things more often it gives him a bit of a purpose, and it helps other people, then I'm all for it.

"But in the end of the day he's in a bit of a muddle, because he has opted out and he is not part of the working royal family, and he's very unlikely ever to be.

"So what can he do but make these odd appearances every now and again?” noted the expert.