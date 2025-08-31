Liam Payne's sister Nicola reminisces last time she saw him alive

Liam Payne's sister Nicola recalls chilling memory of him

Liam Payne's sister Nicola has shared a moving tribute on his first birthday since his death last October.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Nicola recalled her last memory of the late pop star being his birthday celebration from a year ago.

"A year ago today, we were so full of hope and excitement for what the years ahead would bring you. That night, celebrating your birthday with bowling and McDonald's, we celebrated you, your show, your dreams, and spoke of all the plans you had for the future," she wrote in a lengthy post on Friday.

Nicola added that they ended the evening with a hug and words of pride. "If I had known that would be the last time I'd see you, I would have said so much more. I wish I could step into a time machine and relive that night and hug you tighter, capture your smile and voice, ask more questions, and write it all down so I'd never forget."

She concluded with a birthday message to her brother: "Wherever you are, I hope you're celebrating and hopefully you’ve scored a few strikes too. Love you always."

The One Direction alum and father-of-one tragically passed away last October after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.