Travis Kelce to get his own series after Taylor Swift engagement?

Travis Kelce reportedly in talks for new TV series after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce may soon be getting his own series.

A tipster claimed the NFL star is already in talks with Curb Your Enthusiasm executive producer Jeff Shaffer ahead of his upcoming 13th season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I know that Travis has been exploring a number of things," an industry insider told Page Six.

"He is talking to Jeff about a show similar to ‘Curb’ that would follow him around. He would be playing himself … he wants to act," the source added.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has already made cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 and five episodes of the FX show Grotesquerie.

He has also fronted ads for major brands including Pepsi, Subway, General Mills cereals, Bud Light, State Farm, and his own label Garage Beer.

Kelce also already co-hosts the hit New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, which signed a $100 million deal with Amazon’s Wondery in 2024.

The tight end, 35, has reportedly moved many of his offseason operations to Los Angeles to work on his “second act.”