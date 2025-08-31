'Star Wars: Starfighter' begins production, cast revealed

'Star Wars: Starfighter' unveils cast as production begins

Disney and Lucasfilm have confirmed the cameras are now rolling on Star Wars: Starfighter.

The announcement comes sooner than expected as Lucasfilm's most recent theatrical project, Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu comes after a seven-year gap since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

Directed by Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine), Starfighter will be headlined by Ryan Gosling.

The film also gets a star-studded cast, including Flynn Gray (Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Mia Goth (MaXXXine), Aaron Pierre (Lanterns), Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Jamael Westman (Hamilton), Daniel Ings (The Gentlemen), and Amy Adams (Nightbitch).

“I feel a profound sense of excitement and honor as we begin production on Star Wars: Starfighter,” Levy said in a statement.

“From the day Kathy Kennedy called me up, inviting me to develop an original adventure in this incredible Star Wars galaxy, this experience has been a dream come true, creatively and personally. Star Wars shaped my sense of what story can do, how characters and cinematic moments can live with us forever. To join this storytelling galaxy with such brilliant collaborators onscreen and off, is the thrill of a lifetime.”

Plot details on Star Wars: Starfighter are being kept under wraps, but reports suggest that it would continue the saga following Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with the potential return of characters from the sequel trilogy.

Star Wars: Starfighter is slated for a 2027 release.