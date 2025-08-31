Meghan Markle called out for exaggerating strict royal rules

Meghan Markle slammed over 'silly example' of royal rules

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex recently made some shocking revelations about strict royal rules.

The wife of Prince Harry claimed that during her time as working royal she was forced to wear nude tights on public engagements. She also shared in The Circuit podcast that she felt “inauthentic” when adhering to the strict rules.

Now, the royal expert Jennie Bond revealed the truth about royal protocols, which Meghan claimed were very strict.

Speaking with Mirror, Jennie said, “While Meghan herself said the comment about pantyhose was a silly example, it illustrated how she felt she could never be herself when she was part of the royal family. I did, though, think it was an odd example.”

The expert, who has herself spent time with the Firm over the years, added, “Would she really have got in any sort of trouble if she had worn different coloured tights or gone bare legged on a warm day? I doubt it.”

Recalling her firsthand experience with the relaxed protocol, Jennie said, “I once turned up at a Buckingham Palace garden party in a flimsy, not particularly smart, summer frock and no hat because I couldn’t be bothered to dress up in the summer heat. I certainly didn’t wear tights. No one said a word.”

“True, I am not royalty! But it shows that protocol isn’t as strict as some people make out,” she noted.

The expert went on to add that Meghan’s “silly example” proved how suppressed she felt by a seemingly endless number of rules. She called the Duchess of Sussex’s example “exaggerated” saying, “I think it’s rather like the exaggerated curtsy Meghan dramatically performed in the Netflix series she and Harry made. No one curtsies like that, nor are they expected to.”

“I think it’s a further illustration of the fact that this confident and independent woman didn’t understand that she was becoming part of a working team: the Firm. And she might not always be able to do things exactly her way,” Jennie added. “She says she wants to ‘show up in that space really organically and authentically’. Whatever that means, I hope she has achieved it.”

This comes after Meghan Markle released the second season of Netflix show With Love, Meghan.