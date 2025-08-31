Romeo Beckham twins with dad David Beckham amidst family rift

Romeo Beckham is the spitting image of his famous father in a new Instagram snap shared over the weekend.

David Beckham posted a photo of his 22-year-old son sporting a buzz cut and black sunglasses from the football legend’s eyewear line, EYEWEAR by DAVID BECKHAM.

Captioning the shot, he playfully asked, “Who wore them best?” before tagging Romeo and his brand.

The former England captain then followed up with a selfie of himself wearing the same shades and hairstyle, joking in a second caption, “But great glasses @dbeyewear — Romeo wins.”





According to Daily Mail, the lighthearted post came as tensions continue within the Beckham family, with eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz estranged from the clan.





The couple recently renewed their vows in New York without David, Victoria, or Brooklyn’s siblings in attendance.

Moreover, Brooklyn also appeared to take another subtle swipe at his parents during a cooking video with Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux Jr., hinting he would only return to London for food rather than family.

Despite the ongoing rift, David and Victoria have been enjoying a holiday in Europe with Romeo, Cruz, Harper and Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel, while Brooklyn remains apart.