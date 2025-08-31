Recap: Everything you to know about Cardi B's trial so far

Cardi B’s $24 million civil trial in Los Angeles continued on Thursday with another round of viral-worthy moments that set social media ablaze.

The Grammy-winning rapper, born Belcalis Almánzar, is defending herself against claims she assaulted former security guard Emani Ellis in 2018.

Accusations Against Cardi B:

According to The Guardian, Ellis alleges that Cardi spit on her, scratched her face, and verbally abused her during an incident outside a Beverly Hills doctor’s office, while the WAP singer maintains the confrontation never turned physical.

As per the publication, the day began with a lighthearted exchange when the defense attorney struggled to keep up with the American rapper's rotating hairstyles.

Switching between a short black pixie and long blonde curls, the rapper left the lawyer baffled. “Which one is your real hair? Or are they both real?” he asked.

As per People’s claims, Cardi, without missing a beat, shot back, “They’re wigs!” The quip drew laughter inside the courtroom and quickly went viral.

But later, Cardi’s temper flared as she recalled confronting Ellis during their clash, as per the outlet.

In regards to this, she said, “B****, get the f*** out of my face. Why are you in my face? Why are you recording me?” reenacting the exchange in front of the jury

Moreover, the Bodak Yellow singer repeatedly emphasized that she was four months pregnant at the time of the alleged altercation, insisting it made her cautious.

In this regard, she testified, “She couldn’t get a scratch from me because I didn’t touch her. I didn’t because I had a baby inside me,” claimed The Guardian.

Additionally, in a moment that summed up the mix of tension and spectacle, Cardi exclaimed, “I’m pregnant. This girl’s about to beat my ass. Hello?”

As per Los Angeles Times, the line, dripping with her trademark humor, became the day’s most quoted soundbite and spread quickly online.

Furthermore, Cardi’s candid remarks, viral courtroom style, and the testimony of witnesses, including a receptionist and her OB-GYN who both stated they saw no evidence of injury, have fueled widespread coverage.

It is worth mentioning that the trial is expected to continue into next week, with closing arguments likely to follow soon.