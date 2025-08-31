James Gunn shares update on Amanda Waller Show

James Gunn confirms work still ongoing on Amanda Walker series

James Gunn is reassuring fans that the Viola Davis-starrer Amanda Waller series is still happening.

The confirmation came during the NYC premiere of DCU’s Peacemaker season 2 on August 13. “We're working on it, so we'll see what happens,” the director, 59, told People Magazine.

“Some things have moved faster than others. Waller's not been the fastest,” Gunn admitted.

“But I can’t wait to see Viola put on their Waller pants again,” he added.

The director previously explained in a since-deleted X post that Peacemaker’s second season was pushed ahead of Waller due to a scheduling shuffle. “Unlike most studios, we’ll never start production on a process if the script isn’t finished. Quality is the utmost priority,” he wrote.

Davis, 60, last appeared as the tough government operative in Black Adam (2022) and Peacemaker season 1.

Gunn’s upcoming DCU projects also include Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock, and Lanterns, starring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler.