Hailey Bieber enjoys THIS track from Sabrina Carpenter's new album

Hailey Bieber shows support to Sabrina Carpenter

Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, has shown her support for Sabrina Carpenter.

As Sabrina dropped her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend on August 29, 2025, Hailey has seemingly revealed her favorite track from the album.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 30, 2025, Hailey shared a screenshot of newly released track Tears.

Sabrina Carpenter receives support from Hailey Bieber for 'Man's Best Friend'

The screenshot showed the bold album cover, which received criticism from fans. However, the Please Please Please singer addressed the hate in an interview with CBS Mornings, saying, “Y’all need to get out more, I think.”

She revealed that within her friends and family “it just wasn’t even a conversation… It was just, like, it’s perfect for what the album is, and what it represents.”

As per Sabrina Carpenter the album cover was “so opposite of the world ending.” Explaining her interpretation of the Man's Best Friend cover, the songstress stated it “being in on the control, being in on your lack of control, and when you want to be in control.”

It is worth mentioning that Hailey Bieber, who shares baby Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber, has often shown support to Sabrina, especially by liking posts and updates on social media.