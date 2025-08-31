Pip Edwards opens up about heartbreak as son moves to the U.S.

Pip Edwards has shared her emotional struggle after her son, Justice Single, relocated to the United States to pursue his basketball dreams.

The 45-year-old P.E Nation founder revealed to Stellar magazine that she has been grappling with loneliness since Justice moved to California for college.

In regards to this, Edwards admitted, "I've been sleeping in his bed, just adjusting to the emptiness in the house. There's a big energy missing," while adding that the transition has been particularly difficult as a single parent.

Moreover, Edwards, who co-parents Justice with her former partner Dan Single, explained that she has now decided to sell the Sydney home they once shared to help move forward.

She said, "I've got to start a new chapter. I don't want to be reminded of this void. He's creating new memories; I've got to do the same."

Despite the challenges, Edwards remains supportive of her son’s ambitions, as Justice hopes to one day make it to the NBA, as per Daily Mail.

Additionally, The fashion mogul often shares candid family moments on social media.

While she is known to poke fun at her son for avoiding smiles in photos, she recently delighted fans by posting rare pictures of him grinning during a family outing.

Furthermore, Edwards and Justice also spent time at a luxury health retreat in Thailand before his big move.