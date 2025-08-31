Lewis Capaldi talks about ‘bizarre' thing during music hiatus

Lewis Capaldi unveiled insights into music hiatus

Lewis Capaldi just claimed that some celebrities lied about checking in on him when he went on a music hiatus due to Tourette’s Syndrome.

The 28-year-old singer, who was unable to finish his 2023 Glastonbury set as symptoms of the disorder started showing while he was performing his hit song, Someone You Loved, revealed Sir Elton John was one of the first people to check in on him after the incident.

Speaking on Hits Radio, Lewis called the Rocket Man hitmaker a “really cool dude,” remembering, “The day after Glastonbury Elton phoned and said it was wise to take a break. I knew he had my email but I didn't know he had my number so he must have for it from management or something.”

Additionally, he also praised One Direction alum and close pal, Niall Horan for his support, saying, “Niall obviously [was in contact]. We're in a group chat so I speak to him quite a a lot. But some people said they checked in on me but did not.”

“I can't name and shame, but it was bizarre... really weird,” the Before You Go crooner claimed.

Lewis made his return this year at the 2025 Glastonbury festival, two years after he broke down on the very same stage.

Now, he has opened up about how taking time away form the spotlight and “pressures” of stardom has led him to do “much better.”

“I'm not on antidepressants anymore,” the singer who made his iconic comeback by releasing the chart-topper track, Survivor, told his fans in a previous livestream.

“It was f*****g hard to get off it. You could say I survived getting off Sertraline but let's not get into that. This is happy stuff, I'm trying to share less,” he admitted.

The Bruises singer continued, “I've felt the best I've felt in a long time through therapy.”

“I think I will always be an anxious person, accepting that's always going to be there for me is a big thing. It's about how I respond to anxiety,” Lewis Capaldi concluded.