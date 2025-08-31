Elizabeth Hurley makes shocking revelations about 'pub' and 'inheritance'

Elizabeth Hurley has left fans stunned with two surprising revelations, she hasn’t set foot in a pub in nearly 40 years and doesn’t plan to leave her son Damian an inheritance.

The 60-year-old actress made the pub confession while playing a Q&A game, Judgement Call, with her The Inheritance co-star Robert Rinder ahead of the launch of their new Channel 4 reality series.

According to Daily Mail, when Rinder asked if it was fair to order a pricier drink when it’s someone else’s turn to buy a round, Hurley looked confused.

In regards to this, she admitted, “I don’t even know what that means. I haven’t been into a pub since 1987,” leaving Rinder momentarily speechless before both laughed off the exchange.

In The Inheritance, Hurley plays a glamorous benefactor, while Rinder serves as executor of her estate.

Moreover, thirteen contestants compete for a share of her fortune, but in real life, Hurley has admitted she doesn’t believe in passing on wealth.

Speaking to The Mirror, the actress explained that she hopes her loved ones “check out on empty.”

She added, “I have a set of tiny porcelain coffee cups which belonged to my favorite great aunt – I think of her with every espresso. But I want everyone I love to check out on empty, having spent every penny on enjoying themselves. I’m not desperate to inherit anything.”

When asked about Damian’s future, she quipped: “What makes you think I believe in passing anything on? I might go out on empty, you never know.”

Outside of work, Hurley is enjoying a romance with country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

The couple recently celebrated his 64th birthday on the Isle of Mull, where Hurley shared a passionate kiss with the Achy Breaky Heart singer, as per the outlet.