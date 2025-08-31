 
Hulk Hogan memory revived by son at wrestling event

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025

August 31, 2025

Hulk Hogan receives sweet tribute from son, Nick

Hulk Hogan’s son, Nick, kept his father’s memory alive.

A new wrestling promotion took place at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, for the Fox Nation wrestling special RAF 01.

Prior to his tragic demise due to a heart attack at the age of 71, Hulk had founded the Real American Freestyle group.

At the kick-off event, Nick paid a tribute to his legendary father, saying, “Hulk, to me, is an icon, a mentor, my father, and my best friend.”

“[He was] a force in the sports entertainment industry that will live forever,” he added.

For the promotion, the icon teamed up with former World Championship Wrestling executive Eric Bischoff.

Fox Nation described the event as an “exhilarating experience, packed with action and an immersive show atmosphere.”

For the unversed, Hulk Hoga began his career in 1977, rising to international stardom in the 1980s, winning the WWF Championship six times.

He also secured the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, holding the title for a cumulative 1,177 days, the longest in WCW history.

Hulk Hogan also played a vital part in the formation of the New World Order (nWo) in WCW, revolutionizing wrestling storylines.

The legendary wrestler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, first, in 2005, as an individual and then in 2020, as a member of the nWo.

