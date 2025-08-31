Gwyneth Paltrow makes shocking revelation about Chris Martin breakup

Gwyneth Paltrow says she knew Chris Martin’s marriage was over THIS moment

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow separated after 13 years of marriage.

Now, Paltrow recently made a shocking revelation about their split in a personal essay for British Vogue.

The actress revealed the exact moment from her marriage with Martin when she knew their relationship was over.

She said, “It was my birthday, my 38th. My ex-husband [Chris] and I were tucked away in the Tuscan countryside, on a hill in a beautiful cottage with a view of the forest.”

“Fall was coming; the leaves were just loosening their grip on bright green. Inside, the cottage was perfectly appointed in the way you dream of for a birthday trip: cosy living room with a fireplace, kitchen table overflowing with spoils from the farm nearby – peaches, tomatoes on the vine, basil, eggs,” she added.

Paltrow went on to add, “I don’t remember which day of the weekend it was or the time of day. But I knew – despite long walks and longer lie-ins, big glasses of Barolo and hands held – my marriage was over.”

Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, who tied the knot in 2003 and finalized their divorce in 2016, coparent their two children.