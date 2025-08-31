Hailey, Justin Bieber enjoy West Hollywood date amid renewed relationship

Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted enjoying a romantic evening in West Hollywood on Saturday, putting on a united front following months of speculation about marital troubles.

According to Daily Mail, the couple dined at trendy hotspot Ysabel, where they appeared relaxed and happy in each other’s company.

Hailey turned heads in a black criss-cross top paired with fitted trousers that highlighted her toned midriff.

She completed the look with heels and loose, wavy hair, adding her signature glowing makeup.

Justin kept his outfit casual in a baggy navy ensemble but added flair with quirky red sunglasses.

Following dinner, Hailey was seen carrying a bottle of wine as the couple headed home to continue their night, as per the outlet.

The outing came after a turbulent period for the pair, with Justin’s mental health and his latest album Swag sparking rumors of strain in their marriage.

Moreover, lyrics from the record had left fans concerned, while the singer’s cryptic social media posts fueled further speculation.

However, the couple has recently made efforts to show they are stronger than ever, as per the publication.

Earlier this month, they shared affectionate photos from a family vacation in Idaho with their 15-month-old son Jack, and more recently, packed on the PDA while hosting a Los Angeles event.

Furthermore, sources close to the couple suggest that the trip helped them “reconnect” and that Justin is now in a “better headspace” after the challenges of producing his seventh studio album.