Adam Damos mourns the loss of his mother Lindy: 'Don't need answers now'

Adam Damos' mom passes away after 16-years of her cancer diagnosis

Adam Damos is in mourning for the loss of his mother, Lindy Demos.

Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, August 31, the 40-year-old Australian actor posted an emotional post, revealing his mom has embraced death almost 16 years after her cancer diagnosis.

Adam shared a photograph of him and his mother wrapping their arms around each other while sitting on a couch.

He also wrote a lengthy caption under his post that read, “After being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and given a year to live, roughly 16 years later, my mum has decided to take a much-needed rest.”

The Falling in Love star added, "The brightest and bravest soul there is, she was the truest example of how strong the human spirit can be. And how living with joy and love can defy the odds.”

Adam shared, “She raised me on her own and it’s been her and I against it all and it’s my biggest privilege and honor to be her son. To take it all on together and that’s what we did. She’s my best mate and my biggest inspiration.”

Offering his insight on navigating life after his biggest loss, The alum of A Perfect Pairing admitted he now feels he is “in a strange club of only children whose parents have both passed.”

"I don’t know what life looks like without her, I don’t need answers now. What I do know is I’m not alone, I have an abundance of love and support that I truly didn’t think was possible,” he quipped.

"They have not allowed me once to feel that I am doing this on my own. From Australia to L.A. etc, they have shown up in a way I didn’t think was possible," Adam noted, referring to the love his fans are sending him.