Meghan Markle urged to pen bombshell tell-all memoir to revive career

Meghan Markle next move seen as crucial for her career future

Meghan Markle has been told how she can still revive her career amid mounting criticism over her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

Talking on the overall direction of the Duchess of Sussex’s media career, an expert suggested that Meghan may need a bold new approach to regain public interest.

Royal commentator Alexander Larman has said Meghan might have to consider releasing another tell-all memoir to revive her career.

Writing for The Spectator, Larman said “It is fair to say that the many attempts to launch her as a solo star – via television, podcasts and, of course, her ‘As Ever’ product range – have not been as successful as she (and those with a vested interest in her earning power) might have wished.

She added, “Unless she is prepared to write yet another tell-all memoir, she risks dwindling into obscurity.”

This comes after it was reported that Prince Harry is concerned that Meghan’s autobiography would prove lethal to his reunion efforts.

The insider revealed to New Idea Magazine that Harry knows how much money such a book could make but fears it might threaten his plans for a royal comeback.

“He’s well aware how much money a Meghan memoir could make,” the insider said. “But he also doesn’t want her to threaten his big comeback.”