Emma Stone reflects on new film's 'terrifying' similarity with real crime

While true crime fans have been asking for a film about Luigi Mangione starring Dave Franco, Emma Sone’s new film Bugonia may just provide a great alternative.

In the Yorgos Lanthimos film, Emma plays the CEO of a high-powered medical company. Jesse Plemons plays a low-level employee of the company who kidnaps Emma, believing in the conspiracy theory that she’s an alien sent to destroy the planet. He then tortures her

Soon after the film wrapped up, Emma was left stunned when Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was gunned down. Liugi was accused of the murder and arrested. He became an internet sensation soon after when his mugshots made rounds and netizens found him attractive.

"What’s really crazy, after we had shot the film – I live in New York – we heard someone was shot up the street. It was a healthcare CEO. You know, because Luigi. You guys heard about this?” the Oscar winner said during a Q&A following the Telluride premiere of Bugonia.

"It was wild, because we had all just been in a basement [filming] together talking about these issues and the bigger meaning of everything. It keeps hitting you that the world is so deeply fraught and terrifying in so many ways," Emma Stone concluded.

Bugonia will hit theaters on October 31.