Big update on 'The Devil Wears Prada'

August 31, 2025

A sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is in the works, whose photos and clips often went viral on social media.

However, the update is not related to the upcoming film but to the original movie, which, over the years since its release, has become a cult classic.

According to Collider, the film is now available to stream on Hulu. Its logline reads, "An aspiring journalist, Andy (Hathaway), who has no idea what she is getting into while taking up an assisting job for New York’s biggest magazine editor, Miranda Priestly (Streep)."

"Andy quickly finds herself at the mercy of her diabolical editor and the power play of the fashion industry," the synopsis said.

In the meantime, Emily Blunt, who has opted for red locks for the sequel's shooting, said in 2018 about the forthcoming movie, "If everyone did it, I would be up for it. I almost hope it doesn't because I think sometimes when you sequel everything kind of dilutes how special the original is."

But in a later interview with The View, the actress clarified that she "would do [a sequel] in a heartbeat just to play with those guys again."

Besides Emily, Anne Hathaway as Andy, Stanley Tucci as Nigel, Simon Baker as Christian, and Adrian Grenier as Nate.

Moreover, Gisele Bündchen as Serena, Tracie Thoms as Lily, Rich Sommer as Doug, Daniel Sunjata as James Holt, and James Naughton as Stephen.

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is expected to come out in 2026.

