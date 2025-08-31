Netflix delivers big hit with new murder mystery movie

Netflix's latest comedy-crime crime popularity surges

Recently, several dark comedy crime films have debuted. Austin Butler-led Caught Stealing, Benedict Cumberbatch-helmed The Roses. But there is another film by Netflix.



It is Pierce Brosnan-starred The Thursday Murder Club, which The Collider called a streaming hit, as it remains at the top of the streamer's global charts.

It received rave reviews, with the critic Maggie Lovitt in his review for the outlet wrote, “The film may not reinvent the wheel or do anything particularly groundbreaking."

She continued, "But it does draw attention to the fact that Hollywood has largely forgotten that actors in their ‘twilight years’ are still fully capable of leading ensemble casts and delivering memorable performances that aren’t solely defined by being a younger character’s parent."

"In fact, these characters use their age and the experience that comes with it to their advantage, while playing into the preconceived notions of what is expected of them," Maggie noted.

"It’s Only Murders in the Building meets Book Club in all the best ways, and Netflix should go ahead and greenlight the next four novels to be adapted as quickly as possible," the review said.

The Thursday Murder Club is streaming on Netflix.