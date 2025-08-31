 
Geo News

Netflix delivers big hit with new murder mystery movie

Despite several recent dark comedy flicks, a report said Netflix's new film stands out

By
Web Desk
|

August 31, 2025

Netflixs latest comedy-crime crime popularity surges
Netflix's latest comedy-crime crime popularity surges

Recently, several dark comedy crime films have debuted. Austin Butler-led Caught Stealing, Benedict Cumberbatch-helmed The Roses. But there is another film by Netflix.

It is Pierce Brosnan-starred The Thursday Murder Club, which The Collider called a streaming hit, as it remains at the top of the streamer's global charts.

It received rave reviews, with the critic Maggie Lovitt in his review for the outlet wrote, “The film may not reinvent the wheel or do anything particularly groundbreaking." 

She continued, "But it does draw attention to the fact that Hollywood has largely forgotten that actors in their ‘twilight years’ are still fully capable of leading ensemble casts and delivering memorable performances that aren’t solely defined by being a younger character’s parent."

"In fact, these characters use their age and the experience that comes with it to their advantage, while playing into the preconceived notions of what is expected of them," Maggie noted. 

"It’s Only Murders in the Building meets Book Club in all the best ways, and Netflix should go ahead and greenlight the next four novels to be adapted as quickly as possible," the review said.

The Thursday Murder Club is streaming on Netflix.

Cheryl to welcome new era after grieving Liam Payne's death: Source video
Cheryl to welcome new era after grieving Liam Payne's death: Source
Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares strong opinions on love triangles
Jesse Tyler Ferguson shares strong opinions on love triangles
John Oates delivers sombre truth after Ozzy Osbourne's demise
John Oates delivers sombre truth after Ozzy Osbourne's demise
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance after engagement video
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance after engagement
Andy Lawrence shares classic story about brother Joey, Matt LeBlanc
Andy Lawrence shares classic story about brother Joey, Matt LeBlanc
Big update on 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Big update on 'The Devil Wears Prada'
Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch share insight about explosive fight in 'The Roses' video
Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch share insight about explosive fight in 'The Roses'
Joey Lawrence makes candid admission about 'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc
Joey Lawrence makes candid admission about 'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc