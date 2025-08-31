Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance after engagement

Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's excitement after engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce intend to enjoy their engagement phase and aren’t in the wedding planning mood yet.

"Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement," a source told People. "They are not in the wedding planning phase yet."

The loved up couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26. The post included photos of the proposal, which the NFL star did in the garden in the backyard.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the post.

"Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it," the source added. "It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore, and they are glad it is out in the open."

The source previously revealed to the outlet that both families are "overjoyed" and Travis’ mom Donna is "already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers."

"She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple," the source said.

Travis’ dad even shared how the proposal took place, telling Australian radio's The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma, "They were going out to dinner and she was ready to go and he said, ‘Let’s go out in the garden on the patio and have a glass of wine before we go.'"

"I think she knew something was up because as they walked out there, she could see, suddenly, there were a lot more flowers out there," he added.

The engagement was announced a day after Taylor Swift made her first podcast appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s podcast New Height. She announced her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl during the episode, which broke viewership records on YouTube.