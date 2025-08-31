Jeremy Allen White reveals why playing Bruce Springsteen was 'daunting'

Jeremy Allen White opens up about the challenge of playing Bruce Springsteen

Jeremy Allen White recently got candid and revealed what he felt while playing Bruce Springsteen.

The 34-year-old American actor appeared on the WTF podcast, where he shared that he did not have enough musical training before he agreed to play the legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist in his biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

While conversing with his costar Marc Maron, who is playing Chuck Plotkin in the forthcoming biographical musical drama film written and directed by Scott Cooper, White spilled the tea on playing Springsteen before the man himself.

He said, "I had not had a lot of experience, or any experience, singing or playing guitar, so that was daunting to say the least in the beginning.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu noted that during the filming, Springsteen "couldn't tell the difference" between their vocals at times for which he gave credit to vocal coach Eric Vetro, whose assistance in mastering the Glory Days crooner’s voice played a crucial role.

"He helped Austin [Butler] with the Elvis movie, he helped Timothée Chalamet with the [Bob] Dylan movie, he's kind of the go-to, and he works with a lot of vocalists and real singers and performers," White quipped.

Despite constant coaching from Vetro, he admitted “the singing was a gamble” and the phrasing on the 1982 record Nebraska was hard to get right.

"I remember Bruce was great the first time he heard one of my pre-records 'cause he was like, 'You sound like me, but you're singing the song, you're making the song your own. You've got your connection to the song.’ And I think once he gave me that permission, not just with the music, but in a sense the entirety of the film, I feel like that released me a little bit from the anxiety,” Jeremy Allen White recalled.

It is pertinent to mention that Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is scheduled to be released on October 24, 2025.