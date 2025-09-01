 
Meghan Markle iterates her Netflix show is 'not about marrying Prince Harry'

Meghan Markle is keeping her identiy intact with less mention of Prince Harry

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 01, 2025

Meghan Markle iterates her Netflix show is 'not about marrying Prince Harry'

Meghan Markle is lauded for keeping her lfiestyle show apart from Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who seldom talks about the Duke of Sussex on the latest season of 'With Love, Meghan,' on Netflix, does not feature a cameo from her husband in order to keep her identity intact.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror : “I think Meghan is very wise to keep the focus on her. This is her baby, her project, and I think Harry has deliberately kept out of the way so that the spotlight shines on his wife.”

“She talks about him from time to time in the new series and also mentions her children,” she said. “But this is a lifestyle show about cooking and crafting and chatting with her guests. It’s not about being married to a prince. It’s about being an influencer and selling her products. And it seems to be doing the job rather well.”


