Millie Bobby Brown 'unconcentional' life choices are 'unshakeable'

Millie Bobby Brown ambitious private life plans are unshakeable, says an insider.

The 21-year-old, who has welcomed her first child with husband Jake Bon Jovi via adoption, is elated and content on her decision

She’s too confident to mess with,” an insider told The Post. “She doesn’t give a crap. Why should she?”

This comes as Brown shared on social media: “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption."

The couple added: “We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.”

Earlier, Brown told host Alex Cooper: “I love my job, I love being untraditional and unconventional in so many ways."

Speaking further of her family values, the 'Stranger Things' star told “Smartless” podcast in March:“We really want a big family. I’m one of four. He’s one of four,” she said.

“I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me," she said.

An insider hence tells PEOPLE: "She's so young, but so focused. And she has the biggest heart. There's no doubt that she's a great mom. Pretty much everything she sets her mind to, she crushes."

"And they have really worked on creating this special family life in Georgia. She loves her farm — it's going to be such a special place for the baby to grow up," the source added.

"Even before they were married, she often spoke about her wish to be a young mom. And Jake was always on the same page. They're in it together,” the insider claimed.