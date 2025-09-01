Another big show set to leave Netflix this month

Fan-favourite show to exit from Netflix UK in September

It is well known that Netflix regularly removes titles from its library each month. In line with this, another hit series is about to exit from the streamer.



However, the removal often varies in regions, depending on the license agreements.

The streamer, meanwhile, announces in the US about which titles they are removing; however, in the UK, no heads-up is given.

So, in the latter country, Prison Break, which is considered one of the hit crime dramas, also flourishes on Netflix in viewership.

It ran for four seasons with Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield, "an engineer who gets himself incarcerated in a prison he designed in order to save his falsely accused brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) from a death sentence."

However, the Fox series is not alone, as it will also be vanishing this month. According to The Independent, the following titles will be removed from Netflix in the US and UK in September.

Movies

1 September

After Earth – US

Airport – US

Airport ’77 – US

Airport 1975 – US

American Gangster – US

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy – US

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues – US

The Autopsy of Jane Doe – UK

Barbarian – US

Bee Movie – UK/US

Black Hawk Down – US

Blood and Bone – US

Burn After Reading – US

Caliphate (Netflix Original) – UK

Charlie Wilson’s War – US

The Croods – UK

Darkness Falls – UK

Deliver Us from Evil – UK

Diary of a Mad Black Woman – UK

The Dilemma – US

Dumb and Dumber To – US

The End of the Tour – UK

Exorcist: The Beginning – UK

50 First Dates – US

Flushed Away – US

Hanna – US

The Holiday – US

Home – US

The Jerk – US

Killers – UK

The Last Witch Hunter – US

Legend of The Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen – US

MacGruber – US

The Match (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Mercy – UK

Midnight in the Switchgrass – US

Midway – US

Minions – UK

Money Monster – UK

The Mule – US

National Security – US

The Notebook – US

The Nutty Professor (1996) – US

One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure – US

One Piece Episode of Skypiea – US

One Piece Film: Gold – US

One Piece: Heart of Gold – US

The Other Boleyn Girl – UK

Paul – US

The Polar Express – US

Red Eye – US

The Shallows – UK

See No Evil, Hear No Evil – US

17 Again – US

Sicario – US

Trainwreck – US

Tyler Perry’s The Singles Moms Club – UK

Vampires – US

Us – US

V for Vendetta – US

Wallace & Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit – US

When the Bough Breaks – UK

2 September

Collision Course – UK

Frida – UK

How I Became a Gangster (Netflix Original) – UK

Sky Tour: The Movie – UK/US

The Unholy – UK

3 September

Ave Maryam – UK/US

4 September

Kandasamys: The Wedding – UK/US

Sinister – UK

Sinister 2 – UK

5 September

Four Daughters – US

6 September

The Back-Up Plan – UK

Fist Fight – UK

I Kill Giants – UK

Scream VI – UK

Witch at Court – UK

7 September

80 for Brady – UK

Two Lovers – US

8 September

Animal – UK/US

Blood Diamond – UK

Cargo – US

The Champion – US

Dampyr – UK

Parker – UK

The Shadow – UK/US

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – UK

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – UK

9 September

Kaagar – US

Mad Max: Fury Road – US

PhotoCopy – UK

11 September

AXL – UK

Butterfly – UK

Cobweb – UK

Hell or High Water – UK

Mad Dog – UK

Mohammed Ali Road – UK/US

Sisu – UK

12 September

Tag – UK

13 September

The Bling Ring – UK

London Has Fallen – US

14 September

Book Club: The Next Chapter – UK

Chosen – UK

Emma Watson in ‘The Bling Ring'

Emma Watson in ‘The Bling Ring' (StudioCanal)

15 September

Aloha – UK

Change Days – UK

Defiance – UK

The Guns of Navarone – US

The Guv’nor – US

Hotel Transylvania – UK

Hotel Transylvania 2 – UK

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation – UK

Little Lunch – UK

New Saudi Voices – UK

White Nanny Black Child – UK

16 September

Bad Words – US

Dr Jason Leong Hashtag Blessed– UK/US

Finding Hubby 2 – UK

48 Hrs – UK

Instant Family – US

Pitch Perfect – UK

Pitch Perfect 2 – UK

Pitch Perfect 3 – UK

Pride & Prejudice (2005) – UK

Scarface (1983) – UK

Subira – UK/US

Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall – UK/US

17 September

Joy Ride – UK

Kartini: Princess of Java – UK

The Stronghold (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Unlucky Ploy – UK/US

18 September

The Children Act – UK

Memory – UK

Yardie – UK

19 September

Kabir Singh – UK

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer (Netflix Original) – UK/US

20 September

The Persian Version – US

21 September

Mom Is Pregnant – UK

No Hard Feelings – UK

22 September

The Deal – UK

Encrypted Letter – UK

Excuse My French – UK

Female Cousins – UK

The Ghost – UK

The Hostage – UK

Katkout – UK

Lion & Four Cats – UK

Project X – UK

Taymour and Shafika – UK

Transit Prisoner – UK

23 September

The Island – UK/US

25 September

Capital – UK

27 September

The Miracle Club – US

29 September

Battle (Netflix Original) – US

30 September

What We Leave Behind – US

TV

1 September

Beyblade Burst Surge – UK

Celebrity Gogglebox – UK

Costa: How Do They Do It? – UK

Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light (Netflix Original) – UK/US

Heartland season one to 16 – US

A House of Blocks – UK/US

My Perfect Landing – US

Ray Winstone’s Sicily – UK

Shameless US – UK

Story Time Book: Read-Along – UK/US

Supernatural Academy – UK

Thomas and Friends season 24

Why Do Men Earn More Than Women – UK

Wipeout – US

3 September

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Netflix Original) – UK/US

4 September

Breeders – UK

Prison Break – UK

The Resident – US

RuPaul’s Drag Race – UK

5 September

Grimsburg – US

10 September

Greenleaf – US

Pokémon Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – US

Titipo Titipo – UK/US

15 September

Band of Brothers – US

Intervention – US

Krapopolis – US

The Pacific – US

18 September

The Walking Dead: Dead City – US

26 September

The Good Place – US

30 September

Chappelle’s Show – US

Comedy

12 September

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (Netflix Original) – UK/US