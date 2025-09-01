Snoop Dogg responds after comments on kids' films spark outrage

Snoop Dogg addresses backlash over LGBTQ+ movie remarks

Snoop Dogg is responding to criticism after his remarks about LGBTQ+ representation in children’s movies sparked backlash.

The rapper, 53, came under fire following his August 20 appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, where he admitted to feeling “scared to go to the movies” with his grandkids because of the storylines.

He specifically recalled feeling uncomfortable during a screening of Pixar’s Lightyear with his 6-year-old grandson, who questioned a scene showing a female character with a wife and their child. “I didn’t come here for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie,” Snoop said on the podcast.

Following an online backlash, Snoop Dogg clarified his stance on August 27, explaining he was “just caught off guard” and “had no answer” for his grandson at the time.

“All my gay friends know what’s up and have been calling me with love,” he wrote in a comment under a Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post. “My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old. Teach me how to learn — I’m not perfect.”

The grandfather of seven insisted that his reaction came from confusion rather than hate, adding, “It threw me for a loop … These are kids. They’re going to ask questions, and I didn’t have the answer.”