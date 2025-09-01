Noah Wyle reflects on being back in Emmy game

Noah Wyle admits to earlier hopelessness about reaching Emmy status again

Noah Wyle admits he once "gave up hope" of earning another Emmy nomination.

The actor, who stars in HBO Max’s The Pitt, revealed at the streamer’s Nominee Celebration in Hollywood on August 17 that he had stopped believing he'd see that day again.

"I'm a little different when it hits. It's hitting an older man, that's for sure," Wyle, 54, told People Magazine. "And one who's been around now for 30 years, done a lot of different things … I'm overwhelmed by this."

"I gave up hope that this was going to be something my career would be part of again — that this focus would be on my work. It's really amazing," he continued.

Wyle, who received nominations this year for Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series (as an executive producer), was last recognised 26 years ago for his portrayal of Dr. John Carter on ER.

He earned five more nods in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category between 1995 and 1999.

The actor also gave longtime collaborator and fellow executive producer John Wells a shoutout for helping with his professional growth.

"I go back to giving all the credit to John Wells, who's the true godfather of [ER and The Pitt] and has been the sort of mentor figure to me over two of the most rewarding creative experiences of my life," Wyle remarked.

"Anything that I'm doing on this is to please him and to stay under his protective umbrella for as long as I possibly can."

Wyle also got real about the generational shift in television, confessing that he now feels like "the elder statesman" among the younger cast.

"You don’t really expect that to happen, but it happened — and now I’m watching this wonderful generation of young talent," he said. "It’s their moment in the sun."

The Pitt is currently streaming on HBO Max. Season 2 premieres in January, while the 77th Emmy Awards will air live on September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.