Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's fairytale nuptials turn into Netflix's biggest love story yet?

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding may hit Netflix screens soon

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding might be the next big documentary to be by the famous streaming channel, Netflix.

As per a report by The Sun, a source has revealed that the American streaming service is looking forward to producing a documentary of the newly engaged couple as they tie the knot soon. The anchor of the potential show will be their wedding

For the unversed, Travis and Taylor announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26, along with a series of snaps of their flower-filled proposal.

The company holds a bughet for the potential big project, the power couple's nuptial will be a "huge moment," and the streaming giant does not want to miss out.

"The streaming giant has told them that there is a substantial budget for a Taylor and Travis documentary," the insider told the outlet.

"Netflix wants to be at the forefront," as "The wedding will be a huge moment."

"It is also planning a bid for exclusive access to the wedding," the tattler asserted.

Travis and Taylor's spokespersons have not commented yet.

Back in 2020, Taylor worked with Netflix for her Miss Americana documentary.

And her recent Eras Tour was also streamed on the subscription-based channel, as in the documentary Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Meanwhile, Kelce has also been part of Netflix as he recently made his acting cameo in Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2 starring Adam Sandler.