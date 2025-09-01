‘Superman's star Frank Grillo gets honest about Marvel vs. DC

Frank Grillo shares honest thoughts on Marvel vs. DC

Peacemaker star Frank Grillo is sharing his honest thoughts on his experience working with DC and Marvel, which according to him is "different".

The 60-year-old Werewolves hunk got candid about the major things that make the two big studios completely apart.

For the unversed, Frank starred as Rick Flag Sr. in the DC Universe and portrayed the role of Brock Rumlow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to People exclusively, he highlighted a key approach that both studio follows in their own ways.

“It's different. It’s not organized in the same way,” he shared at the Peacemaker Season 2 premiere.

“[DC] is really like all the scripts are in front of you and you kind of have a real secure handle on what's happening,” The Superman actor revealed.

“And there's nothing wrong with it,” he remarked.

“But [Marvel] was a little fly by the seat of your pants,” Frank noted.

Though the Boss Level star mentioned that Marvel was “done very well,” the approach is sometimes feels “scary” to some actors including him.

“For me, it's a little scary to do it that way,” Frank confessed.

As Frank played the role of soldiers in both universes and had good onscreen fights, when asked which one was the better, he quickly answered, “I had no problem beating the crap out of either one of them."

“I mean … I don't know. They were both easy pickings,” he added.