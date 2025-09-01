 
Jude Law reveals what he gained from playing Putin in 'The Wizard of the Kremlin'

Jude Law revealed he’s not afraid of what may follow as he stepped into the powerful role

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Jude Law reveals surprising upside to portraying world’s most controversial leader
Jude Law is lifting the lid about playing Russian President Vladimir Putin in the upcoming film The Wizard of the Kremlin.

In a recent ahead of the new film's Venice Film Festival premiere, Law dished on some optimistic side of portraying the major role.

When asked if he found any positives in playing the Rusian politician, he respoded, "Well, I learned judo, so I took my own positive from that."

During the converstion the actor revealed that in the Olivier Assayas-directed film the goal was never to create a direct impersonation.

“Olivier and I discussed that this wasn’t to be an impersonation of Putin and he didn’t want me to hide behind a mask of prosthetics,” Law shared.

Law noted that that he used his natural voice instead of a Russian accent but credited the makeup team for helping him capture the look.

“We worked with an amazing makeup and hair team and had references of that period in Putin’s life. We tried to find a familiarity on me. It’s amazing what a great wig can do.”

On whether he feared consequences for the role, Law added with a smile: “I didn’t fear repercussions.”

