Brooklyn Beckham mocked with Meghan Markle comparisons over jam debut

Brooklyn Beckham gets brutal criticism over recent recipe

Brooklyn Beckham is being trolled again with his latest reveal: a homemade strawberry jam.

The photographer-turned-chef, 26, recently filmed himself preparing strawberries, simmering them down, and spreading the finished jam on a slice of sourdough bread.

The clip ended without a taste test, closing as he handed the toast to a woman assumed to be his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30.

“Strawberry jam x,” he captioned the video as he shared it with his 16 million Instagram followers.

However, the online verdict was mixed as some praised the recipe while others turned him into a laughing stock.

Many drew comparisons to Meghan Markle, who was widely ridiculed earlier this year for selling luxury jars of strawberry jam through her brand, As Ever.

“First Meghan, now you! What’s the obsession with strawberry jam? Anyone can make it,” one critic wrote, while another quipped, “The new Meghan Markle.”

Others were harsher, branding the jam “runny” or “sloppy” and suggesting Brooklyn should “get a proper job that pays for your lifestyle.”

Some commented on his rumoured rift with parents David and Victoria Beckham, writing, “Call your parents” and “How’s your family?”

Other social media users rushed to Brooklyn’s defense, calling out the negativity as “bitter” and “nasty.”

“All the trolls out in full force again with totally boring and irrelevant comments,” one supporter wrote. “Just spreading hate and spite.”

Brooklyn has not responded to the online backlash over his family tensions.