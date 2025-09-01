Sydney Sweeney shifts spotlight to sweet life update

Sydney Sweeney shares rare peek at life amid ad backlash

Sydney Sweeney’s latest post on her social media isn’t about the rumors

The Euphoria star took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share a glimpse of her life as she appears to steer the attention away from recent online ad backlash.

Taking to her Stories, the 27-year-old actress posted new adorable snaps of her German Shepherd, Scully, who looks all grown up since she first introduced him in April.

In the snaps Sweeney's furry friend can be seen sitting in the outdoor setting with his tongue out and his head tilted with cute puppy dog eyes.

Fans rushed to gush over Sweeney's rare off-screen world, as she has recently kept her personal life largely private in recent months while facing controversy.

This sweet life update came after recent claims that Sweeney is dating music manager Scooter Braun. A source told The Star on Friday that the 44-year-old record executive has been telling his circle about the romance.

The romance rumors were followed by backlash which Sweeney received for her ad campaign collaboration with American Eagle Jean's autumn collection.

The ad’s tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans”, sparked debate online for playing on the phrase “great genes.”

One viral clip of the ad even showed Sweeney standing in front of a poster where “genes” was crossed out and replaced with “jeans.”

The Jeans company later clarified that their ad did not land on its audience as they intended it.

"Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story. We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone," the official statement by the company reads.