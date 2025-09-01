Katy Perry claps back at critics with phenomenal 'lifetimes' tour success

Katy Perry has silenced her critics with the staggering success of her Lifetimes Tour.

On Sunday, Page Six reported that the 40-year-old singer has already sold 1.1 million tickets and grossed over $80 million in sales.

As per the American songstress's management, the eight-digit sum earned comes from ticket sales to her concerts in the USA, Canada, and Australia.

For the unversed, Katy kicked off her fifth tour, The Lifetimes, on April 23, 2025.

Since announcing her tour, Katy has faced intense criticism online. Critics mocked her outfits and choreography during her performances.

“People are paying to see this?” one of the social media users wrote.

“This looks more like somebody who’s come out of retirement after 30 years and trying to pull the same moves off they did when they were young and popular," penned another on X.

In April, Katy was also slammed for being a part of the all-female Blue Origin space flight.

Clapping back to the haters at that time, the Dark Horse hitmaker said, “Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me."

“My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it,” she penned in an Instagram comment on a fan page.

“I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” added Katy.