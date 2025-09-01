 
Fifth Harmony marks a return on the Jonas Brother's concert stage

The Jonas Brothers concert just featured a surprising addition and it has come a major comeback concert for Fifth Harmony

September 01, 2025

At a Jonas Brothers concert fans were just delighted to find Fifth Harmony making a comeback.

According to JustJared the girl group grew massive amount of applause during the show in Dallas Texas.

For the special performance, the group performed ‘Work from Home’.

A video from the moment has also been shared to X and it shows the girls dancing on stage, and performing their hit song for a live audience.

What is pertinent to mention is that Camilla Cabello was also present during this performance.

For those unversed with the history of Fifth Harmony they were a girl that went on a six-year indefinite hiatus in 2018, on March 18th in order “to stay authentic to ourselves and to you.”

According to InStyle they said at the time, “We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild rid.”

