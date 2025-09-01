David, Victoria Beckham pay sweet tribute to son Romeo on 23rd birthday

Romeo Beckham was showered with love from his family on Monday as he rang in his 23rd birthday.

David Beckham was the first to mark the occasion, posting a throwback snap of his middle son alongside a heartfelt message.

The former footballer wrote before signing off,, “You are kind, humble, polite, hard working and the most special person to everyone. We love you so much. Have the most special day. Happy birthday, big boy.”

Victoria Beckham also joined in the celebrations, sharing a sun-soaked holiday photo of Romeo.

She captioned the post as, “Happy birthday! You are our everything, we love you so much. Your love and kindness fills our hearts every day."

Moreover, Romeo’s younger brother Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel added their own tributes on Instagram, while eldest sibling Brooklyn Beckham noticeably did not acknowledge the milestone.

Instead, the 26-year-old shared glimpses of his Beverly Hills life with wife Nicola Peltz, posting from a wellness spot with the caption, “Another day in paradise.”

According to Daily Mail, the absence highlights the ongoing tensions within the family, with Brooklyn and Nicola said to be estranged from the Beckhams.

The rift was further noticed earlier this month when the couple renewed their vows in New York without inviting Brooklyn’s parents or siblings.

Despite the family strains, Romeo has maintained a close bond with his father, as per the outlet.

Over the weekend, David shared photos of the pair sporting matching buzz cuts and sunglasses from his DB Eyewear line, playfully asking fans: “Who wore them best?” before conceding: “Romeo wins.”