Colman Domingo on backlash over appearance in Sabrina Carpenter's MV: 'Calm Down'

Colman Domingo addresses criticism over his appearance in Sabrina Carpenter's MV

Colman Domingo has finally addressed the criticism over his appearance in Sabrina Carpenter's music video.

The 55-year-old star made an appearance in the Grammy-winning songstress's new music video, Tears. In the clip, which was released on August 29, Colman can be seen dancing behind Sabrina.

After the music video went viral, netizens criticized the actor for acting like a "drag."

"Hollywood ain’t s---. Colman Domingo is a solid actor... Had to put him in drag in Sabrina Carpenter’s video huh? Bulls---,” complained one user on X.

Responding to the comment, Colmon penned, "It’s a character. Like all the characters I play. Calm down, brother."

“Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses. Dance it out! It ain’t that deep. We are born naked and everything else is drag’ Suits, t shirts, dresses. All drag,” added The Madness actor.

Recently, Colman thanked the Espresso singer for inviting him to collaborate.

"Didn't see that coming did ya? Thank you Sabs for inviting me to truly play," the Oscar-nominated actor wrote on X.

For those unversed, Sabrina released her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29.