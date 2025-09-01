Robin Wright reveals marriage plans with her new man

Robin Wright reveals she has found her 'sweetheart'

Robin Wright has recently revealed that she has finally found her man, Henry Smith.

During an interview with The Times magazine, the Hollywood actress candidly disclosed her marriage plans with her boyfriend.

"He is a sweetheart and just a good, decent adult. He’s a man ..,” the Forrest Gump actress heaped praise over him.

Sharing rare details about their relationship, she said, "That’s exactly what I wanted. I’m turning 60 and I’m, like: ‘Is this it?' I love being alone and I’ve done that many times."

‘I’m, like, I want to grow old with somebody, and travel and see the world ... It’s liberating to be done. Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 per cent of what you wanted," Wright added.

Revealing that the 59-year-old actress has no plans to walk down the aisle again after three previous failed marriage, she said, "No. God no."

"Why? That’s just unnecessary. I’m seen and loved for who I am. It’s so relaxing."

Before concluding, she shared that she plans to move in her beau’s country, UK, "America is a s***show ... I love being in this country [the UK]. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living.”

For those unversed, Robin Wright was previously married to Dane Witherspoon (1986 to 1988), Sean Penn (1996 to 2010, and Clement Giraudet (2018 to 2022).