 
Geo News

Robin Wright reveals marriage plans with her new man

Robin Wright gets candid about her marriage plans with new boyfriend

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Robin Wright reveals she has found her sweetheart
Robin Wright reveals she has found her 'sweetheart'

Robin Wright has recently revealed that she has finally found her man, Henry Smith.

During an interview with The Times magazine, the Hollywood actress candidly disclosed her marriage plans with her boyfriend.

"He is a sweetheart and just a good, decent adult. He’s a man ..,” the Forrest Gump actress heaped praise over him.

Sharing rare details about their relationship, she said, "That’s exactly what I wanted. I’m turning 60 and I’m, like: ‘Is this it?' I love being alone and I’ve done that many times."

‘I’m, like, I want to grow old with somebody, and travel and see the world ... It’s liberating to be done. Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 per cent of what you wanted," Wright added.

Revealing that the 59-year-old actress has no plans to walk down the aisle again after three previous failed marriage, she said, "No. God no."

"Why? That’s just unnecessary. I’m seen and loved for who I am. It’s so relaxing."

Robin Wright reveals marriage plans with her new man

Before concluding, she shared that she plans to move in her beau’s country, UK, "America is a s***show ... I love being in this country [the UK]. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind. They’re living.”

For those unversed, Robin Wright was previously married to Dane Witherspoon (1986 to 1988), Sean Penn (1996 to 2010, and Clement Giraudet (2018 to 2022). 

Amanda Seyfried recalls stressful moment from 'The Testament of Ann Lee' set
Amanda Seyfried recalls stressful moment from 'The Testament of Ann Lee' set
Brad Pitt accused of making 'false promises' to Hurricane Katrina victims: Here's what we know
Brad Pitt accused of making 'false promises' to Hurricane Katrina victims: Here's what we know
Sharon Osbourne shares quiet tribute following Ozzy's death: Report
Sharon Osbourne shares quiet tribute following Ozzy's death: Report
David, Victoria Beckham pay sweet tribute to son Romeo on 23rd birthday
David, Victoria Beckham pay sweet tribute to son Romeo on 23rd birthday
Lindsay Lohan beams alongside husband Bader Shammas at the US Open
Lindsay Lohan beams alongside husband Bader Shammas at the US Open
Fifth Harmony marks a return on the Jonas Brother's concert stage video
Fifth Harmony marks a return on the Jonas Brother's concert stage
Katy Perry claps back at critics with phenomenal 'lifetimes' tour success video
Katy Perry claps back at critics with phenomenal 'lifetimes' tour success
'Frankenstein' director heaps praise on 'superhuman' Jacob Elordi
'Frankenstein' director heaps praise on 'superhuman' Jacob Elordi