Fifth Harmony breaks silence with special message after Jonas Brothers show

Fifth Harmony sends internet into meltdown with Jonas Brothers concert cameo

Fifth Harmony sent fans into a meltdown with a major reunion performance.

The all-girl band marked their first performance in seven years at Jonas Brothers concert in Texas.

Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui performed on Saturday night, August 31, following their “indefinite hiatus.”

Later, the official Instagram handle of Fifth Harmony posted a glimpse from their reunion performance. It is worth mentioning that the post marked their first since May 2018.

Fifth Harmony performs for the first time in seven years at Jonas Brothers concert

Alongside the clip, the caption read, “Where were you on August 31, 2025?”

“Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back,” it read further.

Fans and followers reacted to the huge surprise with one stating in comments, “I'VE BEEN HERE SINCE 2015 THIS IS CRAZY!!!!!!!! TEN YEARS LATER I'M STILL HERE.”

Another added, “I SAW THIS IN PERSON AND I ALMOST PASSED AWAY.”

“HARMONIZERS WE ARE SO BACK WE NEVER LEFT BUT WE ARE BACK,” the third user stated.

Notably, Fifth Harmony girl band also included Camila Cabello originally besides Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, but she was not part of their reunion performance at Jonas Brothers’ concert.

Camila Cabello left the band in December 2016 to pursue a solo career.