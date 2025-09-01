 
Geo News

Fifth Harmony breaks silence with special message after Jonas Brothers show

Fifth Harmony performs for the first time in seven years at Jonas Brothers concert

By
Web Desk
|

September 01, 2025

Fifth Harmony sends internet into meltdown with Jonas Brothers concert cameo

Fifth Harmony sent fans into a meltdown with a major reunion performance.

The all-girl band marked their first performance in seven years at Jonas Brothers concert in Texas.

Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui performed on Saturday night, August 31, following their “indefinite hiatus.”

Later, the official Instagram handle of Fifth Harmony posted a glimpse from their reunion performance. It is worth mentioning that the post marked their first since May 2018.

Fifth Harmony performs for the first time in seven years at Jonas Brothers concert
Fifth Harmony performs for the first time in seven years at Jonas Brothers concert

Alongside the clip, the caption read, “Where were you on August 31, 2025?”

“Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back,” it read further.

Fans and followers reacted to the huge surprise with one stating in comments, “I'VE BEEN HERE SINCE 2015 THIS IS CRAZY!!!!!!!! TEN YEARS LATER I'M STILL HERE.”

Another added, “I SAW THIS IN PERSON AND I ALMOST PASSED AWAY.”

“HARMONIZERS WE ARE SO BACK WE NEVER LEFT BUT WE ARE BACK,” the third user stated.

Notably, Fifth Harmony girl band also included Camila Cabello originally besides Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, but she was not part of their reunion performance at Jonas Brothers’ concert.

Camila Cabello left the band in December 2016 to pursue a solo career.

'Frankenstein' star Jacob Elordi in hot water over 'rude' behavior
'Frankenstein' star Jacob Elordi in hot water over 'rude' behavior
Original 'Harry Potter' actor returns to new remake
Original 'Harry Potter' actor returns to new remake
Robin Wright reveals marriage plans with her new man
Robin Wright reveals marriage plans with her new man
Colman Domingo on backlash over appearance in Sabrina Carpenter's MV: 'Calm Down'
Colman Domingo on backlash over appearance in Sabrina Carpenter's MV: 'Calm Down'
Amanda Seyfried recalls stressful moment from 'The Testament of Ann Lee' set
Amanda Seyfried recalls stressful moment from 'The Testament of Ann Lee' set
Brad Pitt accused of making 'false promises' to Hurricane Katrina victims: Here's what we know
Brad Pitt accused of making 'false promises' to Hurricane Katrina victims: Here's what we know
Sharon Osbourne shares quiet tribute following Ozzy's death: Report
Sharon Osbourne shares quiet tribute following Ozzy's death: Report
David, Victoria Beckham pay sweet tribute to son Romeo on 23rd birthday
David, Victoria Beckham pay sweet tribute to son Romeo on 23rd birthday