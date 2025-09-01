'Frankenstein' star Jacob Elordi in hot water over 'rude' behavior

'Frankenstein' star Jacob Elordi has irked fans with his attitude at Venice Film Festival

Frankenstein star Jacob Elordi has come under fire for an interaction with an official at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

In a video filmed by a fan outside the venue, Elordi was seen telling off the bodyguard for apparently trying to stop him from taking photos with fans.

The Priscilla star was seen telling off the bodyguard and saying, "I’m going to take a picture right here," before getting closer to the fans and taking a picture.

"Don’t ever tell me what to do," he added to the official.

The fan described the official as a bodyguard. Despite the interaction, the fan praised Elordi for his friendly demeanor.

They captioned the video, "And he was so nice, took photo[s] with everyone he can, he is so sexy and nice."

Most fans in the comments sided with the official and argued that he was just doing his job.

At the premiere, which took place on Sunday, August 31, the film received a 13 minute standing ovation, leaving the Euphoria star teary eyed.

He was seen standing next to Oscar Isaac, who plays the titular scientist in the film, and director Guillermo del Toro. The three hugged each other and stood gracefully for the standing ovation. Elordi was also seen hugging costar Mia Goth.

Elordi plays the monster in Frankenstein. For his transformation into the disturbing creature, he had to sit in the makeup chair for around 10 hours.

The 28-year-old told Variety, "There’s so many different layers to the costume. When he’s born, he’s wearing nearly nothing. His chest is open and his head is high. Then, as he starts to experience pain, as we do as a teenager, he starts to hunch his shoulders. And as an adult, he closes off."

"You throw time away when you make a film like this," Elordi said. "I stopped having a clock, and I would just wait till the SUV arrived. That meant it was time to go. I didn’t do breakfast, lunch or dinner, or think in terms of morning, afternoon, night. It was just one time."

Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac starring Frankenstein will stream on Netflix from November 7 following a short theatrical release.