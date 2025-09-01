Meghan Markle latest guest 'feels so welcome' on her show

Tan France gushes over Meghan Markle after Netflix show

With Love, Meghan is a lifestyle show on Netflix where Meghan Markle gives fans an insight into her life, her home, and the guests she has hosted.



Recently, Tan France, a fashion expert as well as a TV personality, appeared on the latest episode of the second season.

The duo seems to have a good time; they cooked and crafted together, as at one point, he told the Duchess of Sussex that her As Ever Brand's flower sprinkles were "the gayest **** I’ve seen in a long time."

To expand on his experience, Tan took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from the episode.

"Behind the scenes of the most lovely day spent with the most lovely @meghan," the caption read. "She made me feel so welcome, taught me about the 'gayest’ flower sprinkles, and gifted me the most heartfelt of gifts that I will treasure forever."

"Thank you all for the incredible response to my episode of With Love, Meghan, season two, out now," he noted.

Critics, however, don't have this 'feel-good vibe.' The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan penned that the series was “so boring, so painfully contrived and so effortfully whimsical that it does become almost fascinating.”

Reviewer Hilary Rose in The Times noted that the show was “baffling” as it is “the sweet spot where irrelevant meets intolerable and made her rock back and forth in a darkened room.”

With Love, Meghan is streaming on Netflix.