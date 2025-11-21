Clarification issued after people gather outside Buckingham Palace

AI-generated pictures of a festive marketplace outside Buckingham Palace recently led to a large number of people gathering outside the royal residence

The visitors, however, were left disappointed after finding scaffolding, security barriers and rain-soaked pavements, according to GB News.

The outlet reported that the pictures were circulated widely across social media platforms.

"The fabricated images showed snow-dusted wooden chalets, twinkling fairy lights suspended overhead, and a towering Christmas tree positioned before the royal residence," said a report on GB News website.

However, those who arrived at the Palace gates this week discovered no evidence of any seasonal marketplace.

The deceptive photographs have prompted numerous disappointed reactions from visitors who travelled specifically to experience what they believed would be the Palace's inaugural Christmas market.

The misleading photographs gained traction through several social media accounts boasting substantial followings on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

The Royal Collection Trust has responded to the widespread confusion by publishing an official statement on their website.

The organisation clarified: "Please note that the Royal Mews Christmas Shop is a pop-up shop selling Royal Collection Trust festive products within the existing Royal Mews shop space, and is not a Christmas market.