Andrew's decision to skip key US deadline draws backlash

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor skipped the deadline, November 20, to respond to calls for him to give evidence over late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the US.

Members of the US Congress wrote to the former prince at the start of the month seeking an interview with him in connection with his “long-standing friendship” with Epstein.

The committee on oversight and government reform, which is investigating the late financier’s sex trafficking operations and the US government’s handling of the case, said it had identified “financial records containing notations such as ‘massage for Andrew’ that raise serious questions.

After Andrew skipped the deadline, anti-monarchy group, Republic, said "It's an absolute travesty if he doesn't turn up to Congress. He still denies everything. What's there to lose if you think you're innocent Andy?"

Buckingham Palace on October said in a statement on October 30 that King Charles stripped his younger brother of his remaining royal titles, after Andrew came under intense media scrutiny over his links to Epstein.

Andrew, who had announced to stop using the title of Duke of York on October 17, was also stripped of his prince title by the monarch.

He had also vowed to defend himself against all the allegations in his statement.

The former prince Andrew is now known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, has also lost the title of the Duchess of York.