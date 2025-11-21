 
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate Middleton after Princess plea to Prince Harry

Kate Middleton ‘tried everything’ to get Prince William to soften on Harry, and Meghan as well, but “there’s just no moving him”

Geo News Digital Desk
November 21, 2025

Kate Middleton urges Prince Harry to return home without Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has made bold claims about her husband Prince Harry days after reports Kate Middleton urged her brother-in-law to ‘come back home” without his wife.

According to a report by the Heatworld, the future queen has urged Prince Harry to ‘swallow his pride’ and return to his ‘homeland.’

The Princess of Wales has ‘tried everything’ to get Prince William to soften on Harry, and Meghan as well, but “there’s just no moving him.”

The source claims Kate’s hands are “tied”, so in the spirit of being practical, “she’s urging Harry to come back without Meghan on his next trip, as proof that he’s his own man.”

“She believes it’s the only way he can start rebuilding his reputation in William’s eyes. Kate is trying to keep a bridge open for Harry before it’s too late but it does feel a little insurmountable. William’s anger and mistrust just runs so deep,” the insider added.

Amid these claims, Meghan Markle has made a bold claim in latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar, saying, "He loves me so boldly, fully, and he also has a different perspective because he sees media that I wouldn’t.

"No one in the world loves me more than him, so I know he’s always going to make sure that he has my back.”

