How royals relished Sarah Ferguson's humiliation

Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew Mountbatten, is struggling with a fresh crisis that has taken away not only her title but also tarnished her image, which currently seems irreparable.

But it's not the first time she has found herself in a situation like this. The woman is a true fighter and has emerged stronger after weathering even tougher storms when it comes to her personal life.

The Duchess of York was famously photographed topless with a man in August 1992 while holidaying in the South of France. And it happened when she was still married to Prince Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson was reduced to tears when she found royal family members looking at newspapers carrying her explicit photos with John Bryan, who was then known as her financial adviser, veteran journalist James Whitaker wrote in his 1993 book "Diana Vs Charles."

“The couple were kissing and cuddling by the poolside and, with the Queen’s grandchildren, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, playing nearby, John Bryan was lying on top of the Duchess.”

He wrote, "The morning of publications, every member of the family at Balmoral was to be found poring over half a dozen copies of the Daily Record, the Scottish version of the Mirror, at breakfast.”

“They were clearly taking some delight in the duchess’s impending discomfiture. Suddenly Fergie herself entered the dining room. I was told.

“There was a mad scramble to turn the pages over, everybody pretended to be reading some other story. But the duchess knew. She was very close to tears, poor thing. She just hadn’t known the photographs would be as explicit as they were.” Five days later, Fergie left Balmoral for the last time as a member of the royal family."