Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar photoshoot

Kris Jenner was prominent among those who liked Meghan Markle's Instagram post featuring her stunning pictures from latest Harper's Bazaar photoshoot.

Jenner engaged with the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram post just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked her and Kim Kardashian to remove their photos, taken at Kris's 70th birthday party, from social media.

All kinds of conspiracy theories started swirling after Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner removed photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their Instagram accounts, with some critics claiming the move had left the mother-daughter duo infuriated.

The development stirred a debate online, with some people claiming that Kim Kardashian was so furious that she was thinking of not inviting the couple to any future parties.

However, Kris Jenner seems to have dismissed all these conspiracy theories with a subtle move on social media.

The names of Kris Jenner and Janina, Meghan Markle's actor friend, were clearly visible among those who liked the Duchess of Sussex's post captioned, " Thank you @harpersbazaarus @samiranasr and this extraordinary team for a special and unforgettable experience."











