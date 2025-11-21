 
Geo News

Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar photoshoot

Kris Jenner is not angry with the Duchess of Sussex, shows Kim Kardashian's mother with a subtle move on social media

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 21, 2025

Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan Markles Harpers Bazaar photoshoot
Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan Markle's Harper's Bazaar photoshoot 

Kris Jenner was prominent among those who liked Meghan Markle's Instagram post featuring her stunning pictures from latest Harper's Bazaar photoshoot.

Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan Markles Harpers Bazaar photoshoot

Jenner engaged with the Duchess of Sussex's Instagram post just days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked her and Kim Kardashian to remove their photos, taken at Kris's 70th birthday party, from social media.

Kris Jenner reacts to Meghan Markles Harpers Bazaar photoshoot

All kinds of conspiracy theories started swirling after Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner removed photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from their Instagram accounts, with some critics claiming the move had left the mother-daughter duo infuriated.

The development stirred a debate online, with some people claiming that Kim Kardashian was so furious that she was thinking of not inviting the couple to any future parties. 

However, Kris Jenner seems to have dismissed all these conspiracy theories with a subtle move on social media.

The names of Kris Jenner and Janina, Meghan Markle's actor friend, were clearly visible among those who liked the Duchess of Sussex's post captioned, " Thank you @harpersbazaarus @samiranasr and this extraordinary team for a special and unforgettable experience."




More From Royals

King Charles, Prince William's major support to Eugenie, Beatrice comes to light video
King Charles, Prince William's major support to Eugenie, Beatrice comes to light
Prince William seen kissing Kate Middleton's hand video
Prince William seen kissing Kate Middleton's hand
Meghan Markle's team called out for making her look like 'idiot'
Meghan Markle's team called out for making her look like 'idiot'
'Heartbroken' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice prepared to make big sacrifice
'Heartbroken' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice prepared to make big sacrifice
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate Middleton after Princess plea to Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle sends strong message to Kate Middleton after Princess plea to Prince Harry
When Sarah Ferguson left Balmoral for the last time as royal after her biggest scandal
When Sarah Ferguson left Balmoral for the last time as royal after her biggest scandal
Andrew makes big sacrifice for daughters Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
Andrew makes big sacrifice for daughters Princess Eugenie, Beatrice
‘Homesick' Prince Harry desperately awaits Christmas invite from King Charles
‘Homesick' Prince Harry desperately awaits Christmas invite from King Charles
Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Meghan Markle after olive branch video
Piers Morgan takes another swipe at Meghan Markle after olive branch