Prince Harry's old friend mocks Toronto gig

Prince Harry’s old pal mocks upcoming Toronto conference

Prince Harry’s old school friend didn’t mince his words when he shared his take on the Duke’s selection as the keynote speaker at a conference next month.

Harry has been announced as the headline speaker at The Orea Power House Conference in Toronto, Canada, on December 1, where he will about all things "service and leadership" for 450 estate agents.

"This is your chance to hear from influential leaders, political pundits and powerful insiders on all things real estate policy, housing supply and the Canadian economy," the website says of the conference, urging people to sign up to see "Prince Harry, in person!"

When asked for his thoughts on the announcement, Harry’s old school friend Eton College humorously responded, "I’m not sure how much I would pay to hear Harry hold forth on housing supply in Canada," per the Daily Mail.

As for how much members of the Ontario Real Estate Association will reportedly be required to pay, the number is C$299 (£163), while non-members will have to pay a higher fee of C$499 (£272).

Over on Facebok, The Buzz Conference wrote on behalf of The Orea Power House: "The Headliner Keynote Speaker is Prince Harry, humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran."

They hailed Harry’s services and his dedication to important causes, saying, "His work is dedicated to creating positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing."

"Now, he won’t be speaking about Real Estate. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will bring a powerful message of service and leadership to the Power House stage," they revealed.