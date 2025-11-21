King Charles, Prince William's major support to Eugenie, Beatrice comes to light

King Charles and Prince William have both shown support for Princess Eugenie and Beatrice despite their father Andrew and mom Sarah Ferguson’s ongoing crisis.

Royal expert Helena Chard has claimed this as she spoke to the Fox News Digital.

The royal expert said the monarch and the Princess of Wales have both shown support for the princesses, ensuring they can continue their charitable work without being overshadowed by their father’s actions.

“They will continue to play an important, helpful role in public life," she added.

The scandal surrounding Eugenie and Beatrice's father could have impacted their reputation and future within the royal family, said Chard.

"Their royal name and titles help their work," the expert continued.

"They are proud of their service, supporting their charities and carrying out good work, helping the royal family. King Charles loves and values the girls and also wants the best for them. He will do his best for Andrew’s daughters."

Another royal expert Ian Pelham Turner said Andrew had always been ‘extremely protective’ toward Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie.

"When there was an alleged risk against them if he did not leave Royal Lodge, it played seriously on his mind."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich made similar claims saying, "The future of the princesses was reportedly the ‘red line’ for Andrew."